Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Bye bye Beluga, Airbus transport international retires final A300-600ST
Guillaume Faury CEO of Airbus

Bye bye Beluga, Airbus transport international retires final A300-600ST

0
By on Airport Guide

Airbus Transport International has confirmed the retirement of the last A300-600ST Beluga freighter F-GSTF ferried from Bordeaux Mérignac to Chester Hawarden on 29 January for display at Airbus’s Welsh site. The 25-year-old aircraft was the youngest of five Belugas replaced by six A330-700ST models. Two other A300-600STs remain parked at Bordeaux and two at Toulouse Blagnac.

The Beluga fleet transported oversized aircraft parts between Airbus sites across Europe. The new-generation A330-700STs now handle these logistics duties. The retirement marks the end of A300-600ST operations for the in-house cargo unit.

Airbus Beluga A300-600ST
Airbus Beluga A300-600ST

Related posts:

Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024Ryanair cuts 5 aircraft and 1m seats from Austria’s summer 2026 flight schedule doe to €12 tax Jozsef Varadi CEO of Wizz AirWizz air revenue up 10pc in three months to December with 33 aircraft still grounded due to P&W engine issues Paetongtarn Shinawatra Prime MInister of ThailandThailand launches celebrity-driven campaign to boost 2026 global image Bob Jordan CEO of SouthwestSouthwest Airlines reports strong 2025 results and optimistic 2026 outlook
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.