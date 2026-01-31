Bye bye Beluga, Airbus transport international retires final A300-600ST

Airbus Transport International has confirmed the retirement of the last A300-600ST Beluga freighter F-GSTF ferried from Bordeaux Mérignac to Chester Hawarden on 29 January for display at Airbus’s Welsh site. The 25-year-old aircraft was the youngest of five Belugas replaced by six A330-700ST models. Two other A300-600STs remain parked at Bordeaux and two at Toulouse Blagnac.

The Beluga fleet transported oversized aircraft parts between Airbus sites across Europe. The new-generation A330-700STs now handle these logistics duties. The retirement marks the end of A300-600ST operations for the in-house cargo unit.