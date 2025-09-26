‘Boeing expect to deliver Max 10s to us in the spring of 2027’ – Michael O’Leary

Ryanair anticipates delivery of its first 150 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets in spring 2027, following certification in the third quarter of 2026.

The airline operates around 600 Boeing 737 jets currently, with 26 Airbus jets via its Lauda subsidiary. Ryanair aims to expand to 800 Boeing jets and 200 Airbus jets in coming years, targeting a substantial Airbus operation.

Leases on existing Airbus jets expire in 2028, prompting plans for new deals or younger second-hand acquisitions. A large Airbus order would occur during an industry crisis, potentially in the late 2020s or early 2030s.

Michael O’Leary shared “They’ve written to us confirming they expect to deliver those Max 10s to us in the spring of 2027. We do not believe there will be any delays to our first (delivery). We have 600 Boeings today, 30 Airbuses. I would like to see that grow in the next number of years to maybe 800 Boeings, but maybe 200 Airbuses. I’d like to see us have a significant Airbus operation. Ryanair would wait for an industry crisis of some kind before placing a large Airbus order.”