Three major Irish lessors impacted as USA’s Spirit Airlines ceases operations

Spirit Airlines suspended operations at 0300 Eastern Time on 2 May 2026

The airline cited material increases in oil prices after failed restructuring efforts

Government funding talks for up to $500 million reached an impasse

The fleet comprised 57 A320-200s, 35 A320-200Ns, 29 A321-200s and 27 A321-200NX aircraft

Passenger compensation will follow the court-led bankruptcy process

Spirit Airlines, the sixth largest in the USA by passenger numbers, has suspended all flight operations as of 0300 Eastern Time on 2 May 2026. Three Irish lessors are directly impacted by the cessdation. Of the fleet, 91 aircraft were leased and the remainder owned:

AerCap: Previously Spirit’s largest lessor, AerCap held leases for dozens of aircraft before a late-2025 restructuring agreement. Under that deal, Spirit rejected 27 existing leases but retained 10 leased aircraft to continue operations. AerCap also has a standing agreement for the future delivery of 30 new aircraft starting in 2027.

Avolon: Leased 4 aircraft to Spirit, including 2 A320-200s and 2 A320neos

SMBC Aviation Capital: Leased 25 aircraft to Spirit as of late 2025, consisting of 4 A320-200s and 21 A320neos.

The carrier confirmed the immediate wind-down of its business after efforts to restructure and secure additional funding failed. Recent increases in oil prices contributed to the decision.

The company operated a fleet of 57 A320-200s, 35 A320-200Ns, 29 A321-200s and 27 A321-200NX aircraft according to ch-aviation data.

Flights from airports including Las Vegas Harry Reid International and Los Angeles International faced cancellations with some red-eye services affected.

Spirit Airlines operated under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Talks with the United States government for up to $500m in support reached an impasse at the end of April. Compensation for affected passengers will be determined through the court-led process.

Dave Davis shared “For more than 30 years, Spirit Airlines has played a pioneering role in making travel more accessible and bringing people together while driving affordability across the industry.”

“In March 2026, we reached an agreement with our bondholders on a restructuring plan that would have allowed us to emerge as a go-forward business. However, the sudden and sustained rise in fuel prices in recent weeks ultimately has left us with no alternative but to pursue an orderly wind-down of the company.”

“Sustaining the business required hundreds of millions of additional dollars of liquidity that Spirit simply does not have and could not procure. This is tremendously disappointing and not the outcome any of us wanted.”