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Glenn Fogel CEO of Booking.com
Glenn Fogel CEO of Booking.com

Booking.com unveils AI Tools for car rentals

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By on News & Knowledge
  • 40pc of global travellers plan to rent a car in 2026.
  • The app in ChatGPT enables natural language vehicle searches.
  • AI Helper provides instant answers to reduce support calls.
  • Review summaries assist informed booking decisions.
  • Smart Search filters improve vehicle matching speed.

Booking.com has unveiled AI driven innovations to simplify car rentals for travellers. The Booking.com app in ChatGPT allows users to describe needs and receive options. New features address common pain points in the rental process.

The AI Car Rental Helper answers questions on payments pick up and insurance 24/7. AI generated review summaries highlight key themes from recent feedback. Smart Search adds filters for seats transmission and mileage.

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Research indicates 40pc of travellers plan to rent cars in 2026. The tools launch ahead of the peak season.

Eve Henrikson shared “Car rentals remain an important part of many travel journeys.”

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