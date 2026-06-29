Guests arrive in Malaga for pre launch cruise of world’s largest cruise ship

Irish travel trade and media are among the first invited media and travel trade guests who have begun to arrive in Malaga for the pre launch cruise aboard Royal Caribbean Legend of the Seas, the worlds largest cruise ship.

Giuests from around the world have started arriving in the Spanish port as these early visitors prepare to experience the vessel ahead of its official debut with a series of special events including a large scale balloon launch and various ceremonies. Interviews and briefings about the innovative new ship are already underway offering insights into its groundbreaking design features and onboard experiences that promise to redefine luxury cruising.

Guests are preparing to appreciate the impressive scale of the ship while participating in these carefully orchestrated activities that highlight everything from its advanced technology to the extensive range of amenities on offer.

As anticipation reaches a peak the Legend of the Seas is set to embark for Rome this evening marking the start of its inaugural journey and generating considerable interest across the travel industry. Reports from those on board suggest that the pre launch cruise is delivering memorable moments that underscore why this vessel stands out in the competitive cruise market with its blend of opulence and innovation.

This milestone event in Malaga comes as Royal Caribbean continues to push boundaries in cruise ship engineering and guest satisfaction with the Legend of the Seas expected to attract significant bookings in the months ahead. Observers note that the combination of spectacular send off events and the ships departure for the Italian capital positions it firmly in the spotlight for both consumers and industry professionals eager to learn more about sailing on such an ambitious vessel.

The vessel departs at 8pc this evening.

Legend of the Seas