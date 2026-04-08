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Stephen Cotter of CIE Tours
Stephen Cotter of CIE Tours

CIÉ Tours awarded gold sustainable tourism network certification

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  • CIÉ Tours received the Gold Sustainable Tourism Network Certification.
  • The company achieved major reductions in carbon emissions.
  • CIE Tours demonstrated responsible business practices.
  • Partnerships include ReFarm in The Burren and Belvedere Youth Club.
  • The certification followed an in-depth independent audit.

CIÉ Tours has been awarded a gold sustainable tourism network certification. The company achieved the recognition on 7 April 2026 after an in-depth independent audit. This certification marks one of the highest sustainability achievements in Ireland’s tourism sector.

CIÉ Tours recorded major reductions in carbon emissions and it demonstrated strong environmental stewardship along with responsible business practices and demonstrated a whole-team commitment to sustainable tourism. CIÉ Tours also formed partnerships with ReFarm in The Burren and Belvedere Youth Club and it played a role in protecting the destinations it visits both environmentally and socially.

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The Sustainable Tourism Network provides expertise throughout the process. CIE Tours set a new benchmark for responsible and culturally rooted travel experiences in Ireland through its actions.

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