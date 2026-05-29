Knock Ireland West airport celebrates 40 years with evening of memories

Ireland West Airport Knock successfully hosted a vibrant gala celebration on 28 May 2026 to commemorate the 40th anniversary of its official opening, drawing together political leaders, historical figures and local personalities who have shaped the airport’s remarkable journey. The event, held in partnership with Mid West Radio, took place in the airport terminal and featured an evening of music, memories and reflection on four decades of connecting the west of Ireland to the world.

Tickets for the occasion, priced at 25 euro, sold out quickly, reflecting strong community support for the airport that began as a bold vision by Monsignor James Horan. Attendees included Minister Darragh O Brien and Minister Daire Calleary, along with former European Commissioner Padraig Flynn and many other individuals who played key roles in the airport’s development and growth over the years. The night highlighted both the challenges overcome in the early days and the significant economic impact the facility now delivers to the region.

Performers such as Michael English and Gerry Carney provided live entertainment, while compères Tommy Marren and Gerry Glennon guided proceedings filled with personal stories and tributes, including Travel Extra editor Eoghan Corry.

All proceeds from ticket sales supported local charities, adding a community focused element to the milestone occasion. The airport, which has grown to become one of Ireland’s busiest regional gateways with passenger numbers approaching one million annually, continues to expand routes and services, underlining its vital role in regional connectivity.

Organisers described the gala as a fitting tribute to the determination that brought the airport to life against considerable odds. Looking ahead, airport management expressed optimism about further development and continued growth, building on the strong foundation established since the official opening in 1986 with the airprot set to reach one million passengers in 2026.

The successful event not only honoured the past and celebrated the ongoing contribution of Ireland West Airport Knock to tourism, business and everyday life across the west and north west of the country.