ECTAA elects new president Heli Mäki-Fränti for 2026 to 2028 term

Heli Mäki-Fränti became President of ECTAA for 2026 to 2028.

The election took place at the meeting in Prague on 28 May 2026.

She has led the Association of Finnish Travel Agents since 2007.

Frank Oostdam served as President for the previous four years.

The Executive Board includes members from Greece, Belgium, Italy, Poland, Netherlands and Bulgaria.

ECTAA has elected Heli Mäki-Fränti as its new President for the 2026 to 2028 mandate. The election took place at the association’s 132nd semi-annual meeting held in Prague on 28 May 2026 and hosted by the Czech travel association ACCKA and Czech Tourism. She succeeds Frank Oostdam who served as President for the past four years.

Heli Mäki-Fränti has led the Association of Finnish Travel Agents (SMAL) as CEO since 2007 and has served as Vice-President of ECTAA since 2022. She has built extensive experience in travel policy, sustainable tourism and EU advocacy, representing the sector in key legislative discussions at European level. ECTAA represents the interests of 80,000 travel agents and tour operators across Europe who provide consultancy and sell transport, accommodation, leisure and other tourism services.

Heli Mäki-Fränti shared “ECTAA plays a vital role in representing the interests of travel agents and tour operators across Europe. I look forward to working closely with our members and partners to strengthen our sector and ensure a resilient and competitive tourism sector across Europe.”