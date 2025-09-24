DAA initiates judicial review against €6.3m levy from Fingal council

Ann Marie Farrelly CEO of Fingal county council

Dublin Airport Authority has initiated a High Court judicial review against An Coimisiún Pleanála over €6.3m levy from Fingal County Council.

The levy applies to permanent status for two car parks, Holiday Blue (8,840 spaces) and Express Red (2,040 spaces), initially temporary under 2007 Terminal 2 permission.

DAA already paid €2.1m in contributions, arguing no additional work or infrastructure justifies further payment under 2016 scheme exemptions. Fingal deems the shift to permanent a material change requiring full-rate contributions, overturning a planning inspector’s recommendation.

The dispute involves wording ambiguities like commas in the scheme, amid ongoing tensions over runway breaches and 32m passenger cap.