DAA responds to ANCA draft decision on Dublin Airport noise measures

ANCA published its draft decision on noise measures for Dublin Airport.

Existing schemes include buyouts and insulation with €25m committed.

The home buyout scheme covers 41 houses with market value plus 30pc uplift.

Full insulation costs around €100k per eligible property.

A bedroom insulation scheme will benefit about 1,000 homes.

DAA has responded to the ANCA draft regulatory decision on the noise aspects of Dublin Airport’s Infrastructure Application. The decision proposes new and extended noise mitigation measures for the airport.

DAAmaintains three existing schemes based on current noise contours with a total commitment of €25m. These include full home buyouts for 41 eligible houses, full home insulation for over 200 properties at around €100k each and a new bedroom insulation scheme for about 1,000 homes. Five local schools have also received insulation.

The Infrastructure Application was lodged with Fingal County Council in December 2023 and daa submitted additional information to ANCA in November 2025.

Sarah Ryan shared “We will need to review the detail before offering a formal comment later this morning.”