Dublin flights among 119 KLM cancellations as ground staff strike

John van Dorland FNV Aviation Director

KLM is cancelling 119 flights as it faces another strike by its ground staff. Dublin rotations cancelled include:

Amsterdam KL1136@08.55 & inbound KL135

Amsterdam KL1140@13.20 & inbound KL139

Amsterdam inbound KL137 arr 10.25

The airline is in dispute with the CNV and FNV unions over collective bargaining.

Union members will stop work for six hours from 6am to 12pm.

Unions rejected KLM’s offer of a 2.25pc pay rise over two years, demanding protection for workers’ purchasing power amid high workloads.

Ground staff earn around €30 per hour and represent the majority of KLM’s 14,000 ground crew, with prior strikes in September causing over 100 cancellations each.

This marks the third action in recent weeks, with an eight-hour strike planned for 1 October 2025 if demands remain unmet.

FNV Aviation Director John van Dorland shared “KLM management is pitting groups of employees against each other.”

CNV negotiator Souleiman Amallah shared “We’re really very angry.”