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Kenton Jarvis of Easyjet
Kenton Jarvis of Easyjet

EasyJet warns of ticket price rises from August due to Iran war

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By on Aviation
  • EasyJet revealed higher ticket prices for European consumers towards the end of summer.
  • The Iran war affects fuel costs after existing hedges end.
  • EasyJet opened a new base at Newcastle Airport.
  • The airline hedged 84pc of fuel for the first half of 2026 at 619 euro per metric ton.
  • Kenton Jarvis confirmed the timing depends on fuel prices.

The chief executive of EasyJet revealed that European consumers would start to see higher ticket prices as a result of the Iran war towards the end of summer. EasyJet opened a new base at Newcastle Airport in northeast England. The British budget airline hedged fuel needs in January.

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EasyJet hedged 84pc of its fuel needs for the first half of 2026 at an average cost of 619 euro per metric ton. The airline hedged 62pc for the second half of 2026 at 596 euro per metric ton. EasyJet hedged 43pc for the first half of 2027 at 581 euro per metric ton.

Kenton Jarvis confirmed the impact depends on fuel prices. Prices will start feeding through to the consumer towards the back end of summer.

Kenton Jarvis shared “The reality is that prices will start feeding through to the consumer towards the back end of the summer, but equally it depends what happens to fuel prices.”

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