Dana Dunne CEO of Edreams
Edreams Prime membership up 13pc to 7.8m as it drives growth for the company

Edreams ODIGEO Financial Results for First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2026 show net income rose from €4.1m to €40.3m. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 74pc to €138.4m.

Prime membership grew 13pc year-on-year to 7.8m in January 2026. The Prime subscription model is driving growth, now representing 75pc of the total cash revenue margin. The company invested in rail services, new markets, and flexible payment options for subscriptions.

Edreams ODIGEO remainson track to meet or exceed full-year guidance for fiscal year 2026.

Dana Dunne shared “Our results confirm that the robust, AI-powered foundation we have built has successfully transformed eDO from a legacy transactional business into the world’s leading travel subscription. We are now capitalising on this momentum to secure and sustain our long-term global leadership position by evolving into a truly comprehensive all-travel platform.”

