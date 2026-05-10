2,100 delegates start to arrive in Durban for Africa’s Travel Indaba 2026

Travel and tourism delegates from across the globe have started arriving in Durban ahead of Africa’s Travel Indaba 2026, the continents leading inbound tourism trade event scheduled to take place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre from May 11-14.

With the official business opportunity networking day set for May 11 and full trade meetings running through to May 14, Durban stands ready to host thousands of participants eager to explore and promote African tourism offerings.

Organisers have confirmed strong interest with more than 1,200 exhibitors taking part, including representation from 22 African countries and a significant number of micro, small and medium enterprises. Over 900 buyers from more than 70 countries are expected, alongside tourism ministers, airline representatives and media, creating a vibrant platform for deal making and partnership building under the theme Unlimited Africa: Growing Africas tourism economy.

The event highlights the growing role of tourism as an economic driver, with KwaZulu Natal and the city of Durban positioning themselves as key hubs for continental collaboration. Delegates will engage in targeted appointments, network at official events and experience local culture through organised activities that showcase Zulu heritage and regional attractions. Early preparations have secured substantial participation, including first time buyers from several African nations such as Botswana, Malawi, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Namibia.

This edition marks an important milestone as Durban hosts the Indaba for the next five years, reinforcing South Africas commitment to developing the tourism sector and fostering intra African and international visitor flows. With arrivals building in the lead up to the opening, the atmosphere reflects optimism for substantial business outcomes and long term growth across the continent. The gathering is projected to generate meaningful economic benefits for the local and regional economy through direct spending and future tourism contracts worth millions of euro.