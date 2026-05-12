Brussels to Dublin flight among hundreds affected by strike in Belgium

A nationwide strike in Belgium has brought significant disruption to air travel today with major airports operating at reduced capacity and thousands of passengers facing cancellations or delays. EI631 Brussels to Dublin is among the cancellations.

Trade unions have called a twenty four hour general action against government policies including proposed changes to retirement provisions leading to widespread staff shortages across key services such as security screening ground handling and public transport links.

At Brussels Airport the main international gateway authorities requested that airlines cancel more than half of scheduled departures with roughly three hundred and twenty five flights grounded out of around six hundred and fifty planned affecting an estimated sixty thousand travellers overall. Arriving flights have seen more limited impact though some delays and adjustments have occurred depending on available staffing and runway capacity. Brussels Airlines among others has proactively cancelled around sixty per cent of its services for the day and is contacting affected passengers with rebooking options.

Brussels South Charleroi Airport the important base for low cost carriers has cancelled all departures and arrivals for the day with no flights operating due to insufficient personnel to maintain safe operations. Passengers booked on services there mainly with Ryanair Wizz Air and TUI fly Belgium have been advised to await direct contact from their airlines regarding refunds or alternative arrangements. Smaller airports including Ostend Bruges and Antwerp have reported no major disruptions.

Public transport networks serving the airports have also faced interruptions compounding difficulties for travellers attempting to reach terminals. A large demonstration is taking place in central Brussels today adding to road congestion in the capital. The United Kingdom Foreign Office has warned that international flights are likely to be heavily affected with potential last minute changes and has urged people to check with carriers before travelling.

Under European Union passenger rights rules airlines must offer rebooking or refunds for cancelled flights though compensation payments of between two hundred and fifty and six hundred euro are generally not required in cases of strikes involving airport staff as these are considered extraordinary circumstances. Travellers are recommended to monitor their airline apps or websites closely for real time updates and to retain all receipts for any additional expenses incurred. The strike is expected to conclude by the end of today with operations anticipated to resume more normally from tomorrow subject to any residual effects.