Emerald Kaia launched by Emerald cruises in Limassol after Red Sea and Suez canal transit

Emerald Cruises launched the Emerald Kaia on 7 April 2026.

The 128-guest vessel departed Limassol in Cyprus on its inaugural voyage.

The ship features La Cucina restaurant and Soleá Bar & Bistro.

It offers Adriatic Sea itineraries between Venice and Dubrovnik for summer 2026 and 2027.

The vessel repositions to the Seychelles from December 2026 to March 2027.

The 128-guest Emerald Kaia has departed from Limassol in Cyprus on its inaugural voyage on 7 April 2026 after a successful transit through the Red Sea and Suez Canal. The launch follows river trials of the Emerald Astra that joins the fleet on the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers in May 2026.

The Emerald Kaia features La Cucina restaurant with an open-plan kitchen, Soleá Bar & Bistro beside the Vitality Pool that serves Mediterranean-inspired cuisine and Night Market Grill for private dining for up to eight guests. The Wellness Deck includes salt therapy lounges, a cold plunge pool and a spa that offers treatments and therapies. Spacious suites come with floor-to-ceiling windows and new interconnecting suites accommodate families and groups.

The vessel sails the Adriatic Sea with eight and 15-day itineraries between Venice and Dubrovnik for summer 2026 and 2027. It then repositions to the Indian Ocean and sails in the Seychelles archipelago from December 2026 to March 2027 with itineraries from eight to 20 days. Sister yachts the Emerald Raiya join in 2027 and the Emerald Xara join in 2028.

Glen Moroney shared “The launch of the Emerald Kaia and the upcoming inaugural sailing of the Emerald Astra in May mark important milestones for Scenic Group as we celebrate 40 years of innovation in travel.”