Royal Caribbean shipyard ceremony celebrates arrival of Legend of the Seas to Icon class lineup

Legend of the Seas joined the Icon Class after construction at Meyer Turku shipyard.

Executives from Royal Caribbean and Meyer Turku led the delivery ceremony on 10 June 2026.

The ship offers 28 dining venues and Category 6 waterpark for guests.

Legend of the Seas begins 7-night Western Mediterranean sailings in July 2026.

The vessel uses liquefied natural gas and supports net-zero goals by 2035.

Royal Caribbean has officially welcomed Legend of the Seas to its revolutionary Icon Class fleet at a delivery celebration in Turku, Finland. The ship completed construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard and stands prepared for its European debut. Crew members and partners attended the ceremony led by key executives from Royal Caribbean Group and the shipyard. According to ship captain Sindre Borsheim it is one foot longer than the current ;largest ship in then world, Star of the Seas. It is the 30th ship in the Royal Caribbean fleet.

The event on 10 June 2026 marked the transfer of ownership after nearly two years of work. Jason Liberty, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, and Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean, joined Casimir Lindholm, CEO of Meyer Turku, in recognising the contributions of engineers, designers and crew. Legend of the Seas will sail 7-night Western Mediterranean itineraries from Barcelona and Rome before repositioning to Fort Lauderdale in November 2026.

The vessel introduces 28 dining options, including Hollywoodland Supper Club and Royal Railway – Legend Station, along with Category 6 waterpark and entertainment productions such as Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. It operates on liquefied natural gas and features environmental technologies as part of Royal Caribbean Group’s net-zero ambitions by 2035.

Royal Caribbean lists what it calls standout dining, immersive entertainment, adrenaline-filled activities and accommodations across eight neighborhoods.

Legend will introduce the most dining at sea with 28 options for every occasion. New experiences include Hollywoodland Supper Club, a multi-course elevated dinner inspired by old Hollywood; Royal Railway, Legend Station, a five-course immersive train dining journey through the Silk Routes; and AquaDome Market, an all-inclusive food hall with five concepts, along with a new juice and smoothie bar for wellness-focused guests.

Entertainment will span stage, air, water and ice, with productions designed for families, couples and multigenerational groups. Vacationers can experience Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and America’s Got Talent LIVE on Legend of the Seas, alongside deck-defying performances during the AquaTheater’s “Shockwave” and ice-skating spectacles at Absolute Zero’s show, “Fusion”.

Families can enjoy seven pools and dedicated water experiences for all ages, including Royal Bay, the largest pool at sea; Splashaway Bay and Baby Bay in the Surfside family neighborhood; and adults-only spots at The Hideaway and Swim & Tonic swim-up bar.

Adventurers looking for thrills can take on Crown’s Edge – part skywalk, part zip line experience 154 feet above the ocean. More adrenaline-pumping activities include mini golf at a new Lost Dunes, rock climbing at Adrenaline Peak, Category 6 waterpark, the FlowRider surf simulator and more.

Signature Icon Class favorites on Legend include the Royal Promenade’s floor-to-ceiling ocean views and the Pearl – the world’s largest kinetic art sculpture – and the open-air Central Park, lined with more than 30,500 real plants, restaurants, live music, and convenient pick-up windows for sushi, champagne, sparkling wine and more.

For families of all ages, there are plenty of ways to stay in style from the exclusive Suite Neighborhood to a redesigned three-story Ultimate Family Townhouse, featuring a slide, dedicated entertainment spaces and rooms for the whole family.

Jason Liberty shared ““Today’s delivery of Legend of the Seas marks another important milestone in our ambition to continuously redefine the vacation experience. This new ship reflects the strength of the vacation ecosystem we are building – combining industry-leading ships, innovative technology, and exceptional experiences for our guests. It is an achievement only possible through the extraordinary partnership and expertise of Meyer Turku and the thousands of talented people whose creativity and commitment continue to help us design the future of vacations.”

Michael Bayley shared “We’re incredibly proud to introduce Legend of the Seas to vacationers and continue the legacy of the revolutionary Icon Class. This wouldn’t be possible without the many talented individuals that came together to deliver what is truly the ultimate family vacation, and we look forward to making Legend’s debut this summer a legendary one.”