HERE are ALL the winners of the Irish Hospitality Awards organised by Glasgow based Creative Organic

The winners of the event annual Hospitality awards organized by the Glasgow based Creative Oceanic group, held in the Clayton Hotel, Liffey Valley:

Bar: Martins of Riverstown (Castletown Cooley); 2: Aunty Lena’s Bar (Adare); 3: Peadar’s Bar (Moate)

Bed & Breakfast: O’Sheas Ceol Na Habhann (Kenmare); 2: Hawthorn Lodge B&B (Belturbet); 3: Killererin House Bed & Breakfast (Letterkenny)

Boutique Hotel: The Harbour Inn (Buncrana); 2: Annebrook House Hotel (Mullingar); 3: Blue Haven Hotel (Kinsale)

Caravan / Glamping Experience: Glamping Under The Stars (Portlaoise); 2: Glasson Glamping Farm (Glasson); 3: Belleek Park Caravan & Camping (Ballina)

Caravan Park: Gyles Quay Caravan & Camping Park (Dundalk); 2: Willowbrook Glamping & Hideaways (Ballaghaderreen); 3: Lynders Holiday Parks (Dublin)

Casual Dining Restaurant: The Old Stone House (Roscommon); 2: Honeypot Coffee House (Letterkenny); 3: Lobster Pot (Burtonport)

Children’s Entertainment: Hidden Valley Resort (Rathdrum); 2: Navan Adventure Centre (Navan); 3: Incognito Escape Room (Dublin)

Children’s Play Centre: The Wild West (Westport); 2: Puddenhill Activity Centre (Moorepark); 3: Jump 4 Joy Adventure Centre (Athlone)

Cinema Experience: Eye Cinema (Galway); 2: Eclipse Cinemas Bundoran (Bundoran); 3: Century Complex (Letterkenny)

Competitive Venue: Pallas Karting (Tynagh); 2: WhiteRiver Karting (Dunleer); 3: Eile Mental Activity Park (Furbo)

Day Out: Atlantic Air Adventures Museum (Shannon); 2: Johns Ireland and Walking Ireland (Donegal); 3: Bunratty Castle & Folk Park (Bunratty)

Dining Experience: Salamanca Tapas Bar & Restaurant (Dublin); 2: Isaac’s Restaurant (Cork); 3: The Fleet Inn Guesthouse & Restaurant (Killybegs)

Entertainment Complex: Mayo Leisure Point (Castlebar); 2: Arena 7 Entertainment Complex (Letterkenny); 3: Planet Entertainment Centre (Athlone)

Event Venue: The Millhouse (Slane); 2: Larchfield Estate (Lisburn); 3: Mount Druid Castletown (Geoghegan)

Family Dining Restaurant: Jumbo’s Family Restaurant (Listowel); 2: Lakeside Café (Tralee); 3: Farmer Browns (Rathmines)

Family Venue: Playtown Tullamore (Tullamore); 2: Turoe Pet Farm (Loughrea); 3: Dingle Oceanworld (Dingle)

Golf Club: Mullingar Golf Club (Westmeath); 2: Royal Tara Golf Club (Navan); 3: Connemara Golf Links (Ballyconneely)

Holiday Park: Hidden Valley Resort (Rathdrum); 2: Travers Holiday Park (Bundoran); 3: Ballyness (Bushmills)

Hospitality Champion: Lynders Holiday Parks (Dublin); 2: Athlone Regional Sports Centre (Athlone); 3: Travers Holiday Park (Bundoran)

Hotel Experience: Midlands Park Hotel (Portlaoise); 2: Marlfield House Hotel (Gorey); 3: Dublin Skylon Hotel (Dublin)

Hotel: Silver Tassie Hotel (Letterkenny); 2: Arlington Hotel (Dublin); 3: The Plaza Hotel (Tallaght)

Local Festival: Listowel Writers’ Week (Listowel); 2: Galway International Arts Festival (Galway); 3: Rory Gallagher Festival (Ballyshannon)

Local Live Music Venue: Button Factory (Dublin); 2: Belvedere Irish Night (Dublin); 3: The White House (Kinsale)

Mobile Children’s Entertainment: Tumble N Fun (Dundalk); 2: Pamper Me Beautiful (Kilcullen); 3: GameVan.ie (Dublin)

Night Entertainment Venue: The Barracks (Carlow); 2: The Sugar Club (Dublin); 3: The Palace Piano Bar (Navan)

Outdoor Activities: Todds Leap Activity Centre (Seskilgreen); 2: Alive Outside Adventure Centre (Kilruddery); 3: Killary Adventure Company (Leenaun)

Outdoor Event Venue: The Amphitheatre (Newbridge); 2: Segrave Barns (Togher); 3: Poulaphouca House & Falls (Hollywood)

Outdoor Venue: Aillwee Burren Experience (Ballyvaughan); 2: Skypark of Carlingford (Carlingford); 3: Celtic Adventures (Clogherhead)

Pub/Inn: The Reel Inn (Donegal Town); 2: John Joe’s Pub (Kilcar); 3: Enniskerry Inn (Enniskerry)

Quick Service Restaurant: Handsome Burger (Dublin); 2: Jack Jordans (Galway); 3: The Burgerstory (Galway)

Restaurant: Galleon Restaurant (Salthill); 2: BANG Restaurant (Dublin); 3: The Duck Terrace Restaurant, Café & Bar (Gorey)

Rural Retreat: The Sandhouse Hotel (Rossnowlagh); 2: Ard na Sidhe Country House Hotel (Killorglin); 3: Bellinter House Hotel and Spa (Navan)

Serviced Apartment: Broc House (Dublin); 2: Talbot Suites at Stonebridge (Wexford); 3: St Bridget’s Apartments (Galway)

Shopping Complex: Blanchardstown Centre (Blanchardstown); 2: Dundrum Town Centre (Dublin); 3: Fairgreen (Mullingar)

Spa Hotel: Powerscourt Hotel Resort and Spa (Powerscourt); 2: Shandon Hotel & Spa (Dunfanaghy); 3: Shandon Hotel & Spa (Dunfanaghy)

Sports Bar: The Rob Roy (Cork); 2: Buskers on the Ball (Dublin); 3: Tolster’s Bar (Castlebar)

Theatre Experience: Cork Arts Theatre (Cork); 2: Whale Theatre (Greystones); 3: The Gaiety Theatre (Dublin)

Tourist Attraction: Irish Rock n Roll Museum (Dublin); 2: Irish Museum of Modern Art (Dublin); 3: The National Wax Museum Plus (Dublin)

Founded by Irfan Youni, the Oceanic Awards (also Creative Oceanic) are an international event management company that hosts over 150 award ceremonies annually, recognising excellence in industries like weddings, hair and beauty, food, and salon services