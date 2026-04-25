Restival returns to Mount Congreve Gardens for sixth year

Restival returns for its sixth year at Mount Congreve Gardens.

The event runs over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

The programme features yoga, meditation and nature sessions.

On site accommodation options are available.

Mount Congreve Gardens is hosting Restival for its sixth year over the May Bank Holiday weekend. The festival focuses on yoga, pilates, forest bathing, Qi Gong, meditation and expert talks that support wellbeing. Attendees can book on site accommodation in forest eco cabins, gate lodges and the Courtyard Suite.

The programme includes a Healthy and Mindful Sharing Brunch on Sunday morning that uses seasonal produce from the estate and local suppliers. Tickets start from €44.

Sara Dolan shared “What we’re seeing, particularly with younger audiences, is a real shift in priorities. Wellness is no longer something people turn to occasionally; it’s becoming part of everyday life. Gen Z in particular are redefining what it means to socialise and unwind. They’re choosing experiences that support their wellbeing, whether that’s outdoor movement, mindful eating, or simply taking time to rest. Restival reflects that change. It’s about creating space for people to slow down and reconnect in a way that feels both enjoyable and genuinely beneficial.”