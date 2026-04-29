Mayo and Galway included among 12 new global UNESCO Geoparks

The Joyce Country and Western Lakes Geopark spans 1,560 square kilometres in south-west Mayo and west Galway.

It joins four other UNESCO Global Geoparks in Ireland.

The designation supports education, conservation and community-led development.

Around 20,000 people live in the geopark area.

The status lasts for an initial four-year period with regular reviews.

Large areas of south-west Mayo and west Galway is among 12 new sites officially designated Global Geopark status by UNESCO, bringing the global total to 241 geoparks across 51 countries.

The Joyce Country and Western Lakes Geopark became the first such site in Connacht after years of preparation. Officials from Mayo and Galway attended the formal designation process in Paris.

The geopark covers 1,560 square kilometres and includes landmarks such as Killary Fjord, Lough Corrib, Lough Mask, the Maumturk Mountains and the Joyce Country uplands. It is home to around 20,000 people across 20 settlements, including Oughterard, Headford, Leenane, Cong, Clonbur, Corr na Móna and Ballinrobe. Part of the area lies in the Gaeltacht where Irish functions as a living minority language.

A delegation from Mayo County Council travelled to UNESCO headquarters for the official recognition. Local events have taken place across the region to mark the occasion. The status lasts for an initial four-year period and will undergo regular review.

The 12 new UNESCO Global Geoparks are:

Algarvensis (Portugal): A territory with rich biodiversity and significant paleontological findings.

Changshan (China): Noted for its diverse geological heritage and fossil sites.

Dahar (Tunisia): Known for its desert landscapes and traditional troglodyte dwellings.

Joyce Country and Western Lakes (Ireland): Ireland’s newest geopark, highlighting the breathtaking natural history of the west of Ireland.

Lenggong (Malaysia): Site of significant prehistoric human remains and stone tools.

Manantiales Serranos (Uruguay): Features a rolling landscape with unique quartz and thermal springs

Miné-Akiyoshidai Karst Plateau (Japan): Famous for its vast limestone plateau and caves.

Mount Siguniang (China): Known for its high-altitude peaks and unique mountain ecosystem.

Nisyros (Greece): A volcanic island with a spectacular active hydrothermal system.

Sarawak Delta (Malaysia): Showcases unique mangroves, mountains, and cultural heritage.

Terres d’Hérault (France): Features dramatic canyons and 540 million years of geological history.

Toratau (Russian Federation): Centered around the iconic Toratau Shihan, a remnants of an ancient coral reef

Ireland’s four existing UNESCo Geoparks are: