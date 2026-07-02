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Alva Pearson Downey CEO of the Inbound Tourism Operators Association Ireland (ITOA.
Alva Pearson Downey CEO of the Inbound Tourism Operators Association Ireland (ITOA.

ITOA & STN launch sustainability programme for inbound tour operators

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The Sustainable Tourism Network and Inbound Tour Operators Association of Ireland have delivered a 15-month sustainability programme. Sixteen ITOA member businesses participated in the initiative. Fourteen businesses received at least one sustainability award.

Seven businesses achieved full sustainability certification. The programme included five in-person training days and one-to-one mentoring. Topics covered sustainability policy, energy management, waste, biodiversity, and social impact.

Independent auditing supported the certification process. Participants implemented changes during the programme sessions. The partnership focused on practical actions for tour operators.

Alva Downey shared “Our members are committed to delivering high-quality visitor experiences that also support local communities.”

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