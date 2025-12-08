LEVEL drops Iberia IB code as it plans to increase winter 2025-6 capacity

LEVEL, the low-cost long-haul airline within International Airlines Group, operates all flights under its own IATA designator code LL as of 1 December. The carrier completed the transition from Iberia’s IB code after securing its independent Air Operator’s Certificate in December 2024. LEVEL now functions as a standalone entity with separate crewing, flight operations and accounting processes, though it remains under IAG ownership with Iberia holding 50.1pc stake to meet EU requirements.

The first flight under LL departed Barcelona El Prat Airport to New York John F Kennedy on 1 December, with flight number LL 2627 replacing the previous IB 2627. Iberia continues to sell LEVEL seats through its booking engine, including services to US destinations such as Boston, Los Angeles, Miami and San Francisco. LEVEL serves Buenos Aires in Argentina and Santiago in Chile from Barcelona, with operating permits secured from those countries in 2025. The airline obtained IOSA certification in June 2025 to confirm compliance with safety standards.

LEVEL plans to increase winter 2025-26 capacity by 51pc, providing over 400,000 seats in its largest schedule to date. Growth includes a 64pc rise in US routes, with New York-JFK frequency more than doubling to daily operations. South American services feature up to 12 weekly flights to Buenos Aires and five to Santiago during peak months.

LEVEL operates a fleet of six Airbus A330-200 aircraft, with a seventh addition expected within weeks. Iberia transferred one A330 to LEVEL’s AOC, with three more scheduled for transfer that will wet-lease back to Iberia for US flights pending full regulatory clearance. The US Department of Transportation granted approval for LEVEL to operate independently under the Open Skies agreement in November 2025, though one aircraft remains under Iberia’s AOC during the final transition. Iberia and LEVEL filed for reciprocal codeshare on US routes, allowing flights under both IB and LL designators. LEVEL uses the callsign Dali and ICAO code LVL on all services.

The carrier maintains a 16pc market share in long-haul operations from Barcelona El Prat Airport for 2025. LEVEL headquartered in Viladecans near Barcelona employs staff across operations departments. The airline launched in 2017 as an Iberia brand but pursued separation starting in 2023 to enable autonomous growth. IAG ordered 21 Airbus A330-900 aircraft for allocation to LEVEL alongside other group carriers in May 2025. LEVEL partners with American Airlines for codeshares on US routes from Barcelona.

The carrier reports no disruptions to bookings during the code switch, with reservations reflecting LL identifiers in documents. LEVEL CEO Rafael Jiménez Hoyos noted the milestone follows a year of preparation post-AOC award. Iberia provides ground handling support at Barcelona for LEVEL flights. The transition aligns with IAG’s strategy to position LEVEL as Barcelona’s primary low-cost long-haul operator. LEVEL carries passengers on routes averaging 80pc load factors in recent months.

The airline renews leases on its A330s through 2028. IAG reports group revenues of €29.5 billion for 2024, with LEVEL contributing to transatlantic expansion. LEVEL participates in IAG’s frequent flyer programme for point accrual. The carrier logs over 1.2 million passengers annually on its network. LEVEL denies reports of fare adjustments on US routes, where one-way tickets start at €299. Spanish aviation authorities oversee LEVEL’s compliance under the new AOC. No delays affect the fleet transfer process as of 8 December. LEVEL plans summer 2026 route additions in January announcements.

The airline operates under EU traffic rights for all destinations. LEVEL staff total 450 across flight and ground roles. The separation strengthens IAG’s low-cost segment in Europe. LEVEL maintains baggage allowances of 23kg checked for economy fares. Online check-in opens 24 hours before departure. The carrier integrates with IAG Cargo for freight on passenger flights. LEVEL reports €180 million in annual revenue from 2024 data. The airline serves seven international points from Barcelona as of December 2025.

Rafael Jiménez Hoyos shared, “Launching operations with our own IATA code ‘LL’ is the culmination of a year of effort, dedication, and collective commitment following the awarding of our Air Operator Certificate.”