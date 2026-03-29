Aer Lingus has equipped its first aircraft with Starlink to deliver ultrafast Wi-Fi

Passengers on flight EI105 from Dublin to New York JFK and return EI104 will experience the technology

The Airbus A330 is the initial plane fitted after extensive testing

Aer Lingus is rolling out Starlink in phases beginning with long-haul aircraft to North America

Full long-haul availability is expected by the first quarter of 2027

Travel Etxraw il be on board testing the new facility

Aer Lingus has equipped its first aircraft with Starlink to deliver ultrafast and reliable Wi-Fi to customers across all cabins for free.

Passengers on flight EI105 from Dublin to New York JFK on 29th March 2026 and the return flight EI104 are experiencing the innovative technology that enables seamless streaming, working, gaming and staying connected on multiple devices. The first aircraft to be fitted out is an Airbus A330-302 registered EI-EIN, named after Sanit Dallán (Dallán Forgaill), a 6th-century Ballyconnel-born poet-saint known as the reputed author of the hymn Be Thou My Vision. It will be transferred to west coast routes, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle, after the initial New York flight.

Aer Lingus is rolling out Starlink across its fleet in a phased approach that begins with long-haul aircraft serving North America and continues to European destinations with full long-haul availability expected by the first quarter of 2027. The constellation of more than 10,000 satellites orbiting at approximately 550 km is providing low-latency connectivity with download speeds of up to 500+ Mbps. The launch builds on the airline’s investments in its mobile app and Express Bag Drop kiosks.

Lynne Embleton said the connectivity gives customers freedom in how they spend time on board and helps crews work more efficiently as Aer Lingus marks its 90th year.

Lynne Embleton, Chief Executive Officer, Aer Lingus shared “Introducing Starlink on our first aircraft is a big moment for us in Aer Lingus. It means our customers can browse, download and stream at speeds as fast as, or quicker than, they’d get at home. This level of connectivity is a real gamechanger.”

Starlink users

The International Airlines Group (IAG) first announced plans in November 2025 to roll out Starlink across more than 500 aircraft in its fleet, making it one of the largest such commitments in Europe.

Starlink’s advantage lies in its low-Earth-orbit satellites, which provide better performance than older geostationary systems.

Aer Lingus (part of IAG): Rollout began in March 2026 with the long haul A330 fleet and is expedt to be complete on trans-Atlantic aircraft by year end.

British Airways (part of IAG): Rollout began in March 2026 on selected aircraft (e.g., Boeing 787s), with plans for fleet-wide free access.

Iberia (part of IAG): Part of the group-wide rollout starting in early 2026.

Vueling (part of IAG): Part of the group-wide rollout starting in early 2026.

LEVEL (part of IAG): Part of the group-wide rollout starting in early 2026.

Virgin Atlantic: Installation planned to begin in the third quarter of 2026, with fleet-wide rollout targeted for completion by 2027; free for Flying Club members.

Lufthansa Group (including Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, ITA Airways, and SWISS): Plans to equip all aircraft starting from the second half of 2026, with full rollout by 2029.

Emirates: Confirmed plans for Starlink rollout.

Qatar Airways: Already rolling out across its Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 fleets; available on many routes with free access on equipped aircraft.

Air France: Began installations, with rollout progressing across the fleet.

United Airlines: Actively installing across the fleet (narrowbody and widebody), with significant progress expected by the end of 2026 and full coverage targeted for 2027.

Hawaiian Airlines: Already available on Airbus A330 and A321neo aircraft (free); expanding to Boeing 787s.

Alaska Airlines: Plans to equip the entire fleet starting in 2026, with completion targeted for 2027; free for eligible members.

Southwest Airlines: Plans to introduce Starlink starting in summer 2026, with over 300 aircraft equipped by the end of 2026.

airBaltic: One of the first in Europe; already operational on parts of the fleet since 2025.

WestJet: Announced and in rollout.

SAS Scandinavian Airlines: Plans confirmed for implementation.

Air New Zealand: Plans confirmed for implementation.

Others with announcements or early adoption include JSX, Gulf Air, and various smaller or regional carriers (e.g., some under Lufthansa Group or Asian operators like Jin Air in select cases).

Ryanair has explicitly ruled out Starlink due to high estimated annual costs (around $250m, including fuel penalties from antenna drag that increases fuel burn by 2pc) and skepticism that passengers would be willing to pay on short-haul flights. CEO Michael O’Leary has publicly stated it is not viable for their model, though the airline acknowledges WiFi may become standard industry-wide in the future with cheaper technology.

Non-Starlink Providers

Many major carriers offer WiFi but rely on traditional satellite systems (e.g., Viasat, Intelsat) or hybrid solutions rather than Starlink:

Delta Air Lines: Extensive WiFi via Viasat and other providers.

American Airlines: WiFi available on most aircraft (primarily Viasat).

JetBlue: Has opted for Amazon’s Project Kuiper (LEO alternative) in some announcements, alongside existing systems.

Others like Etihad, Saudia, flydubai, Korean Air, and Asiana have WiFi, with some exploring or confirming Starlink while others use different providers.

Onboard WiFi availability varies by aircraft type, route, and cabin. Many airlines now offer it free (especially with Starlink) to all passengers or loyalty members, while others charge fees or limit speeds. For the most current details on a specific flight, check the airline’s website or app, as rollouts continue rapidly. Starlink adoption has accelerated in 2025–2026, with dozens of carriers committing due to its superior speed and reliability.