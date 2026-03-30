Ryanair’ s inaugural flight from Dublin to Tirana takes off today

Ryanair’ s inaugural flight from Dublin to Tirana, Albania’s vibrant capital, takes off today on Monday, 30 March 2026. FR6244@17.00 marks an exciting expansion of the airline’s network and offering Irish travellers affordable access to this exciting Balkan destination.

The new route will operate 4w, providing both leisure and business passengers with greater choice and low fares. Tirana offers a rich mix of history, culture, stunning mountain scenery and a lively city atmosphere, making it an ideal spot for weekend breaks or longer holidays.