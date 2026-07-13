Minister Calleary announces funding for offshore islands

Minister Calleary confirmed €3.7m for offshore islands.

€2,740,509 supports capital works across four local authorities.

€1m aids community development organisations.

Projects cover road resurfacing, piers, coastal protection and helipads.

Funding represents an average 4.5 pc increase on 2025 levels for community bodies.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development has confirmed €3.7m in funding to support communities on offshore islands.

The allocation includes €2.74m for capital works on islands in Mayo, Donegal, Galway and Cork. Local authorities will deliver improvements such as road resurfacing, pier upgrades, coastal protection and helipad enhancements in partnership with island communities. An additional €1m supports community development organisations with an average increase of 4.5 pc on 2025 levels.

The funding backs infrastructure projects and daily services delivered by local development bodies.

Minister Dara Calleary shared “This investment in our island communities demonstrates the Government’s commitment to implementing Our Islands Live policy.”