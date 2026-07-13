Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Minister Calleary announces funding for offshore islands
Dara Calleary Minister
Dara Calleary Minister for Rural and Community Development since January 23, 2025

Minister Calleary announces funding for offshore islands

0
By on Aviation, News & Knowledge
  • Minister Calleary confirmed €3.7m for offshore islands.
  • €2,740,509 supports capital works across four local authorities.
  • €1m aids community development organisations.
  • Projects cover road resurfacing, piers, coastal protection and helipads.
  • Funding represents an average 4.5 pc increase on 2025 levels for community bodies.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development has confirmed €3.7m in funding to support communities on offshore islands. 

The allocation includes €2.74m for capital works on islands in Mayo, Donegal, Galway and Cork. Local authorities will deliver improvements such as road resurfacing, pier upgrades, coastal protection and helipad enhancements in partnership with island communities. An additional €1m supports community development organisations with an average increase of 4.5 pc on 2025 levels. 

See also  ÉIST Eoghan Corry ar RnaG ar cearta paisinéirí

The funding backs infrastructure projects and daily services delivered by local development bodies.

Minister Dara Calleary shared “This investment in our island communities demonstrates the Government’s commitment to implementing Our Islands Live policy.”

Related posts:

Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024Ryanair now 49pc ahead of pre-pandemic as passenger numbers grow 6.5pc in June to 21.2m Apostolos Tzitzikostas EU Transport CommissionerEU negotiations reach compromise on airline price transparency & family seating Willie Walsh of IATADecrease in number of disruptive passenger incidents – IATA Willie Walsh of IATACrisis? This is not a crisis – Willie Walsh at IATA Congress in Rio
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.