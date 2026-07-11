European airport traffic rebounded 3.4pc in May – ACI

EU plus airports achieved 3.4pc growth.

London Heathrow welcomed 7.12 million passengers.

Freight volumes increased by 2.5pc.

Small airports posted 7.2pc year on year growth.

European airport passenger traffic has increased by 3.2pc in May 2026.

ACI Europe released tdata on 10 July showing a recovery after a decline in April. EU plus airports led growth at 3.4pc with the EU segment at 4.2pc.

Slovakia recorded 112.8pc growth while Malta gained 16.5pc, Estonia 13.1pc and Slovenia 11.2pc. Cyprus saw a 4.1pc drop and Iceland 6.2pc.

London Heathrow handled 7.12 million passengers to remain the busiest airport. Freight volumes rose 2.5pc while overall aircraft movements stayed nearly flat at 0.8pc. Small airports achieved 7.2pc year on year growth but remained 25.5pc below 2019 levels.

According to ACI, the airports that reported the most dynamic growth in passenger traffic versus May 2025 are as follows: