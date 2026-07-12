Carnival Cruise Line cuts steel for new Ace class ship Carnival Destiny

Steel cutting for Carnival Destiny took place on 10 July 2026.

The vessel joins service in 2029.

Designers plan more than 4.5 acres of glass.

Over 70pc of dining and entertainment concepts are new.

Two further Ace-class ships follow in 2031 and 2033.

Fincantieri and Carnival Cruise Line have cut steel for the Carnival Destiny. The Ace-class vessel will enter service in 2029.

It honours the line’s first ship over 100,000 tons from 1996.The Destiny will feature more ocean views, a reimagined Lanai deck, over 4.5 acres of glass and the most ocean-view balconies in the fleet. Designers introduced more than 70pc new concepts in dining, beverage and entertainment.

Carnival plans additional Ace-class ships for 2031 and 2033. The steel cutting took place at the Monfalcone shipyard on 10 July 2026.

Christine Duffy shared “With this steel cutting we begin construction on a new class of ships for Carnival Cruise Line, which we are officially calling ACE class. The three Ace ships coming in 2029, 2031 and 2033 are designed to change how guests will experience the sea while on their cruise.”