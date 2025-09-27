Norwegian Group finalises orders for 30 B737-8 aircraft from Boeing

Geir Karlsen of Norwegian Air shuttle

Norwegian Group has finalised orders for 30 B737-8 aircraft from Boeing, opting against the larger B737-10 variant. The delivery timeline for remaining B737 MAX aircraft extends to 2031, providing flexibility for fleet growth.

Norwegian operates 33 B737-8s and 62 B737-800s across its Air Shuttle and Air Sweden AOCs. The B737-8 supports range, capacity, and efficiency for further expansion, with potential future consideration of the B737-10. The order builds on a 2022 agreement for 50 B737-8s with 30 options, post-COVID restructuring.

Geir Karlsen shared: “By exercising the option and adjusting the delivery profile, we maintain flexibility while reinforcing our commitment to operating one of the most modern and fuel-efficient fleets in Europe. The MAX 8 fits very well with our plans for further growth, both in terms of range, capacity, and efficiency.”