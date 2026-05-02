ASTURIAS here were come, direct flights from Dublin with Aer Lingus commence today

Aer Lingus launched direct flights from Dublin to Asturias on 2 May 2026.

The service operates twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The route links Dublin Airport with Asturias Airport in northern Spain.

This forms part of Aer Lingus summer 2026 expansion.

Aer Lingus commences new direct flights between Dublin and Asturias today. Flight EI740@18.25 departs for Asturias from Dublin airport and flight EI75@22:20 departs Aviles and arrives 23.25 in Dublin.

The carrier is launching the service as part of its expanded summer schedule to northern Spain. Flights operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The route connects Dublin Airport with Asturias Airport (OVD) and offers passengers access to the region’s rugged coastline, mountains, and cultural sites. Aer Lingus positioned Asturias as a destination with natural attractions including the Picos de Europa. The inaugural flights took place on schedule this Saturday.

This addition forms part of broader network growth that includes new Dublin services to Oslo. Ryanair previously served Asturias but withdrew its operations from the airport earlier in 2026.