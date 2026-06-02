President Catherine Connolly officially opens poetry hub at Number 11 Parnell Square

Uachtarán na hÉireann (President of Ireland), Catherine Connolly, officially opened Number 11 Parnell Square in Dublin on May 7, 2026, establishing it as Ireland’s first permanent home dedicated to poetry and heritage.

The launch celebrated the completion of a major conservation-led project by McCullough Mulvin Architects, breathing new life into a nearly three-century-old Georgian building.

Inclusive Space: In her opening speech, President Connolly praised the initiative for providing a dedicated, accessible, and inclusive space for local communities and the arts, particularly at a time when cultural spaces face severe pressure.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne TD, also attended and spoke at the event.

Eamonn Maxwell shared: Brilliant to be at opening of the beautiful No11 Parnell Square by Uachtarán na hÉireann, Catherine Connolly, today. She delivered an uplifting speech on the importance of heritage and arts to culture of the nation. It was an honour to also be involved in the process to commission Méadhbh O’Connor to create a striking new sculpture for the central staircase, as well as curating 20 works of exceptional Irish contemporary art, on loan from a visionary collector, throughout the building. I love the opportunity to curate contemporary art in historic buildings as a reminder that buildings have many lives and as well creating opportunities for the artists of today to have their work seen by many publics. Huge thanks and congratulations to Anne O’Donoghue and the Irish Heritage Trust & Poetry Ireland teams making this all possible.