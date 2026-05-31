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Gary McLean of DAA
Gary McLean of DAA

Dublin Airport anticipates its busiest day in history TODAY with 131,000 passengers

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By on News & Knowledge

Dublin Airport anticipates its busiest day in history TODAY with 131,000 passengers setting a new single-day record ahead of the current record on June 29 2026.

Dublin Airport is forecast to handle 503,000 passengers over the four-day June bank holiday weekend (Friday to Monday).

Cork Airport expects 69,000 passengers over the same period.

Shannon Airport anticipates over 67,000 passengers, marking an 11pc increase compared with the June bank holiday weekend in 2025.

Ireland West Airport Knock is set for a record-breaking June bank holiday weekend with over 20,000 passengers expected, representing an increase of almost 20pc versus the same period in 2025 and 10pc higher than June 2019.

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