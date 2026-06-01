Lufthansa reinstates Frankfurt to Cork route from today with 2w mainline service after closure of CityLine

The carrier increased seat capacity to 138 on each flight.

Lufthansa restored the Frankfurt to Cork route on 1 June with larger aircraft.

Services operate every Monday and Friday.

Officials worked with Cork Airport to reinstate the connection.

Fares for the route start from €247 on selected dates.

Lufthansa has reinstated its popular Frankfurt to Cork route from today 1 June 2026, operating every Monday and Friday with larger Airbus A319 aircraft offering 138 seats.

This marks an increase in capacity compared with the previous 90-seater operations and strengthens connectivity for business and leisure travellers to and from the south west of Ireland.

The resumption follows engagement between Cork Airport and Lufthansa after a temporary suspension with the closure of . Fares start from around €247 for selected periods, providing enhanced access to European connections via Frankfurt.

Lufthansa permanently shut down its regional subsidiary, CityLine, grounding all 27 of its aircraft with immediate effect. The Lufthansa Group accelerated the closure—originally planned for 2027—in response to surging jet fuel costs and chronic labor disputes that heavily disrupted operations at its Frankfurt and Munich hub.