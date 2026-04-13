Royal Caribbean’s Hero of the Seas to offer new pool and other features

The Hero of the Seas offers the most swimming pools in the fleet including a new one at The Hideaway.

Coconut Cove serves as a new pool deck near The Lime and the Coconut.

Category 6 introduces two new family raft slides along with the first funnel raft slide at sea.

The vessel includes Crowns Edge and the FlowRider Surf Simulator.

The ship offers 28 dining venues including Orleans Parish Supper Club and Royal Railway Hero Station.

Royal Caribbean International has revealed new features for the Hero of the Seas ahead of its inaugural season in 2027.

The fourth Icon-class ship offers the most swimming pools in its fleet including a new one at The Hideaway an adults only sun deck. The Hero of the Seas also introduces Coconut Cove a new pool deck located near Royal Caribbean’s signature tropical bar The Lime and the Coconut. Adults take advantage of an expanded Swim and Tonic swim up bar while families enjoy new water features at Splashaway Bay.

One of the largest water parks at sea Category 6 introduces two new family raft slides in addition to the first funnel raft slide at sea and new twists on the mat racing Storm Chasers duo. Returning features from other Icon class vessels include Crowns Edge which offers a part skywalk part zip line experience 154 feet above the sea and the FlowRider Surf Simulator. The Hero also offers the Adrenaline Peak rock climbing wall the Lost Dunes mini golf course and sports courts along with the largest number of dining venues in Royal Caribbean’s fleet with 28 options for guests.