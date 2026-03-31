NEW Shannon 2w services to Poznan and Rome commence today

Ryanair will commence operations on two routes today from Shannon airport, Shannon to Poznań (Poland) and Shannon to Rome Ciampino (Italy). The routes transfer from Cork airport.

Both new routes will operate twice weekly, offering travellers from Shannon convenient and affordable access to two historic and culturally rich cities. Poznań, one of Poland’s oldest cities and the cradle of the Polish state, attracts visitors with its beautiful Old Market Square and vibrant atmosphere. Rome Ciampino provides easy access to the Eternal City, with its ancient monuments, world-famous landmarks, and lively Italian culture.

These latest additions form part of Ryanair’s continued growth at Shannon Airport and are now on sale on ryanair.com, with low fares available for travel from late March 2026 onwards.

Passengers are encouraged to book early to secure the best prices for these exciting new summer routes.