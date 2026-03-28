Téacs Taistil returns to TG4 screens

The fourth series of Téacs Taistil is returning to TG4 screens presented by Kerry man Séaghan Ó Súilleabháin, Louise Cantillon and Proinsias Ó Coinn as they travel to cities including Chicago Toronto Larnaca Bucharest and Rhodes. The episodes combine local challenges adventures and cultural interactions guided by viewer input through social media and online tools.

Séaghan Ó Súilleabháin first gained attention in 2020 through social media posts about farm life in Kerry often accompanied by his sheepdog Braindí. His content attracted more than t250,000 followers and led to his role as a television presenter. In the current series he participates in activities such as suiting up with the Chicago Fire Department exploring Niagara Falls serving food at a diner in Toronto and handling vintage motorbikes in Rhodes.

Laura Ní Aoidhne a Donegal actress known for her role in Ros na Rún has joined the team for selected episodes. She replaces Louise Cantillon on trips to Milwaukee Rhodes Bucharest and Larnaca where she engages in tasks such as brewing Greek coffee navigating peacocks and learning local crafts. The season includes visits to Pride events in Toronto a jazz scene in Derry and hosting an Irish céilí in Bucharest.

Séaghan Ó Súilleabháin shared “From exploring abandoned buildings in Bucharest to milking donkeys in Cyprus season four has managed to be our most unpredictable series. As well as the usual craic and madness we dig deeper into the stories of the places we visit. No spoilers but I have to say our visit to Derry will stay with me for a lifetime. Crossing the Atlantic was a whole new frontier and I am looking forward to seeing our individual adventures as well as shared memories like Niagara Falls. It is all to come in season four of Téacs Taistil. Yee haw!”