The most EXCITING new hotel openings worldwide in October

From coastal spots in Denmark to mountain retreats in the Italian Dolomites, these openings offer a mix of seaside calm and urban ease, all timed to catch the season’s milder days. With rates starting around €250 per night at many properties, the month promises straightforward options for short breaks or longer escapes.

Copenhagen: the Rox Resort makes its debut on the city’s coastline, bringing 158 rooms with views over the Øresund strait. Guests will find two restaurants serving Nordic dishes with a touch of continental flair, alongside a spa and a pool club featuring three heated options for cooler evenings. The design draws on local maritime details, creating a relaxed base for exploring the Danish capital’s bike paths and markets.

Turkiye: Nihi Rote opens on the remote island of West Timor, though its draw extends to European sun-seekers via easy connections from Istanbul. This 25-villa property focuses on beachfront privacy, each unit coming with a private pool and direct access to Bo’a Beach’s consistent waves. Surf lessons and simple dinners of fresh seafood round out the stay, appealing to those after a quiet reset away from crowded resorts.

Tokyo joins the list with the return of the Park Hyatt Tokyo, reopening after a full refresh to mark its 30th year. Perched high in the Shinjuku Park Tower, the 171 rooms now blend updated interiors with the original’s sleek lines, including new suites overlooking the city skyline. Diners can head to the revamped New York Grill for steaks and cocktails, while the spa adds treatments using local botanicals. It’s a solid pick for business trips or city wanders, with rooms from €500 nightly.

Athens: Conrad Athens, The Ilisian revives the former Hilton site with 280 rooms spread across a modernised landmark. The highlight remains the Galaxy Bar’s panorama towards the Acropolis, paired with three pools and a fitness centre. Expect Greek-Mediterranean fare at its restaurants, making it handy for sightseeing in the Plaka district without straying far.

The Dolomites: Aman Rosa Alpina in San Cassiano, reopens with fewer but larger rooms after a two-year overhaul. Set amid 1,000 kilometres of ski runs, it suits early snow chasers with its spa, two restaurants offering Tyrolean plates, and guided hikes through the UNESCO peaks. Rates hover near €800, drawing those keen on crisp air and mountain views.

The Caribbean, St. Regis Cap Cana lands in the Dominican Republic with 200 rooms right on a white-sand stretch. Butler service comes standard, alongside infinity pools and a beach club for sunset drinks. It’s an easy flight from Europe, with villas available for families and spa treatments centred on local herbs.

Montenegro’s Boka Bay sees SIRO Boka Place open as a wellness-focused spot with 90 rooms emphasising fitness and recovery. Think nutrition plans, sleep optimisation sessions, and yoga decks overlooking the fjord-like waters, plus a gym and pool. At €300 a night, it fits active types planning boat trips or coastal walks.

On the French Riviera, Cheval Blanc St-Tropez adds to the area’s allure with 93 rooms in a low-key villa setup. Sea views from most suites pair with a spa using sea-inspired therapies and dining by chef Arnaud Donckele. It’s walkable to the port, ideal for yacht spotting over coffee.

Ibiza welcomes Bonito Ibiza by O Beach in San Antonio Bay, a 150-room beachfront hotel with DJ sets at its club and pools for day lounging. Rooms start at €350, suiting party-goers who want downtime between club nights.

In the US, the Pocketbook Hudson in New York state opens as a 46-room spa and arts hub on an acre of grounds. Courtyard gatherings and gallery exhibits make it a creative stop, with Hudson River hikes nearby.

These spots round out October’s calendar, giving options from city energy to quiet coasts. Book early, as weekends fill fast with the season’s draw.