Three-aircraft formation ferry arrives in Dublin to bring Ryanair fleet to 639

A three-aircraft formation ferry of three of Ryanair’s latest Boeing newbuilds, EI-ILA, EI-ILB and EI-ILC, has arrived in Dublin having crossed the North America from Seattle, bringing the group fleet total to 196.

Ferries typically follow a northern route from Boeing Field in Seattle>Greenland>Ireland to minimise fuel stops. The aircraft has 12-14 hour flight time.

Four more aircraft are due in the coming days as Ryanair takes early delivery of the final tranche of its Boeing 737-Max 800n order, optimised for Ryanair’s high-density configuration (up to 200 seats).

Post-arrival in Dublin, the aircraft will undergo final checks before entering revenue service across Ryanair’s European network.

Michael O’Leary told a briefing in Dubin on Thursday that the airline will get 16 new B737800 Max before Christmas and then four in January and February, having opted to take them early after a sequence of delayed deliveries since the pandemic.