Markwayne Mullin stated that plans exist to withdraw officers from sanctuary city airports.

The policy affects major hubs including New York JFK, La Guardia and Chicago O Hare.

Officials cited interference with federal law enforcement duties.

Eleven states appear on the sanctuary jurisdictions list.

Federal requirements mandate Customs and Border Protection for international processing.

Irish flights will not be affected should the move go ahead

Homeland security secretary Markwayne Mullin jhas confirmed that US officials are preparing plans to withdraw Customs and Border Protection officers from airports in Democrat controlled cities.

He saus the measure responds to protests that obstruct federal immigration enforcement.

The list of impacted locations includes airports in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco and others across 11 states. Federal law requires Customs and Border Protection presence for international arrivals. Transportation secretary Sean Duffy expressed public opposition to the proposal.

Dublin and Shannon flights will not be affected as passengers clear US CBP in Ireland.

Markwayne Mullin shared “If protesters are not allowing us to do our job and enforce federal laws then we should not be processing international flights into their cities either.”

The affected airports are: