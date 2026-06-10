WTTC research warns of EES border delay impacts

WTTC has released research on the Entry/Exit System based on over 2,500 travellers.

Up to 41 million visitor arrivals face risk from regular three hour or longer delays.

Potential loss reaches $45.4 billion in spending across the Schengen Area.

Sixty five pc of respondents support EES once informed of its benefits.

Awareness stands at low levels with 55 pc knowing little or nothing.

The World Travel & Tourism Council has commissioned research that examines potential effects of the Entry/Exit System on Schengen Area visitor numbers. Survey results from more than 2,500 travellers from the UK, US, Canada and Australia show that regular three hour or longer queues put up to 41 million arrivals at risk. The analysis indicates potential loss of $45.4 billion in visitor spending across the Schengen Area in 2026 forecasts.

Sixty five pc of respondents support EES after they learn about its purpose while awareness remains low with 55 pc having heard little or nothing. Thirty three pc would avoid travel if queues regularly exceed three hours. UK travellers show 39 pc less likely to travel under the delay scenario followed by 33 pc from the US and Canada.

Gloria Guevara shared “The introduction of EES is an important step forward in modernising Europe’s borders and strengthening security. Our research clearly shows that travellers support digital and biometric border systems and understand the long-term benefits they can deliver.”

Gloria Guevara shared “As with any major transformation, there will inevitably be teething problems. The challenge now is not whether EES should proceed, but how governments, border authorities and the Travel & Tourism sector work together to ensure implementation is as smooth as possible.”