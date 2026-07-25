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Lara Danaher, Aer Lingus pilot
Lara Danaher, Aer Lingus pilot

Aer Lingus HISTORY (HERstory?) as mother and daughter fly Frankfurt rotation

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By on Aviation, News & Knowledge

For the first time in Aer Lingus history, an aircraft has been flown by a mother-and-daughter team, with Captain Sonya Bissett and her daughter, Co-Pilot Lara Danaher, sharing the flight deck.

Aer Lingus described the moment as “a rare and special occurrence”, marking a milestone for the Irish carrier and celebrating the remarkable achievement of the two pilots.

The airline shared: “A rare and special occurrence on the Dublin to Frankfurt flight this week. Captain and Co-Pilot were Mother and Daughter. The first time in Aer Lingus history. Huge congratulations to Sonya and Lara on a truly remarkable achievement.”

Sonya and Lara Byrne Aer Lingus pilots
Sonya Bissett and Lara Danaher mother and daughter and both Aer Lingus pilots
Sonya Bissett and Lara Danaher mother and daughter and both Aer Lingus pilots
Lara Danaher and Sonya Bissett mother and daughter and both Aer Lingus pilots with the crew of the Frankfurt flight they piloted together
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