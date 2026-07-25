Aer Lingus HISTORY (HERstory?) as mother and daughter fly Frankfurt rotation

For the first time in Aer Lingus history, an aircraft has been flown by a mother-and-daughter team, with Captain Sonya Bissett and her daughter, Co-Pilot Lara Danaher, sharing the flight deck.

Aer Lingus described the moment as “a rare and special occurrence”, marking a milestone for the Irish carrier and celebrating the remarkable achievement of the two pilots.

The airline shared: “A rare and special occurrence on the Dublin to Frankfurt flight this week. Captain and Co-Pilot were Mother and Daughter. The first time in Aer Lingus history. Huge congratulations to Sonya and Lara on a truly remarkable achievement.”

Sonya Bissett and Lara Danaher mother and daughter and both Aer Lingus pilots