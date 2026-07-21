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Joanne Walsh of Water Safety Ireland
Joanne Walsh of Water Safety Ireland

HERE are TWENTY outdoor swimming spots popular across Ireland amid warm weather.

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By on News & Knowledge

With summer conditions, outdoor swimming pools and tidal dips across Ireland, from the River Shannon to hotel facilities, are gaining attention as refreshing options for locals and tourists. 

These spots offer affordable ways to enjoy the outdoors and support domestic tourism and hospitality during warmer periods.

These spots range from loughs and rivers to coastal areas and are favoured for their scenic beauty and refreshing waters:

  • Forty Foot, Sandycove, Dublin: Iconic sea swimming spot with historic bathing traditions.
  • The Blue Pool, Portmagee, Kerry: Crystal clear tidal pool popular with locals and visitors.
  • Lough Owel, Mullingar, Westmeath: Clean inland lake ideal for open water swimming.
  • Inch Beach, Kerry: Long sandy beach with safe swimming areas.
  • Portmarnock Beach, Dublin: Popular stretch for sea swimming near the city.
  • Lough Hyne, West Cork: Unique marine lake with excellent water quality.
  • Derryvaragh Lake, Westmeath: Tranquil spot for summer dips.
  • Bull Island, Dollymount, Dublin: Extensive beach area favoured by swimmers.
  • Clogherhead Beach, Louth: Sheltered cove with good swimming conditions.
  • Silver Strand, Galway: Beautiful beach known for clear waters.
  • Lough Arrow, Sligo: Scenic lake popular with wild swimmers.
  • Tramore Beach, Waterford: Long sandy beach with swimming zones.
  • Rosses Point Beach, Sligo: Picturesque location for sea swimming.
  • Doolin Pier, Clare: Access point for Atlantic swims near the Cliffs of Moher.
  • Ballybunion Beach, Kerry: Famous beach with strong swimming community.
  • Lough Ree, multiple counties: Large lake with many swimming access points.
  • Dunmore East, Waterford: Harbour and coastal swimming spots.
  • White Strand, Doonbeg, Clare: Atlantic beach popular in summer.
  • Lough Erne, Fermanagh: Extensive waterways for open water swimming.
  • Howth Harbour and East Pier, Dublin: Sheltered sea swimming with views.
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Safety Note: Always check local conditions, tides, currents and water quality warnings before swimming. Lifeguard-patrolled beaches are safest during warm spells. Many of these locations see peak popularity during heatwaves as people seek natural alternatives to indoor pools. Enjoy responsibly and support local water safety guidelines.

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