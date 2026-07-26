THESE are French campsites that have been evacuated due to WILDFIRES, (Irish favourite La Sirene remains OPEN for business)

Cap Ferret was subjected to a total evacuation order.

250,000 residents have been evacuated due to wildfires.

3,000 holiday makers moved from holiday parks near the Spanish border.

Spain declared its first-ever national emergency over wildfires.

La Sirène campsite remains open and safe; Le Brasilia suffered damage.

Wildfires have heavily disrupted peak summer tourism across France and Spain, forcing the mass evacuation of over 250,000 residents and destroying major holiday infrastructure.

Record-breaking summer heatwaves and unrelenting winds have pushed fire seasonality to unprecedented levels. The French Ministry for International Partnerships has urged international travellers not to cancel their plans entirely, emphasising that regions outside active zones remain safe if visitors stay well-informed.

Three tourist impact zones impacted

The ongoing crisis has specifically targeted prominent travel destinations, nature parks, and coastal hubs

Southwestern France (Gironde & Landes): The popular Atlantic holiday destination of Cap Ferretwas subjected to a total evacuation order, with thousands fleeing hotels and campsites by road and boat. Massive fires have also ripped through coastal Biscarrosse and forced the displacement of 141,000 people across the region. The dense smoke has reached the outskirts of Bordeaux, threatening the regional wine tourism industry.

Southern France (Pyrenees-Orientales): More than 3,000 vacationers had to abandon holiday parks near the Spanish border. Blazes entirely gutted multiple campsites and threatened seaside resorts near Argelès-sur-Mer.

Central Spain (Madrid & Ávila Regions): Spain has declared its first-ever national emergency over wildfires as blazes merged to threaten communities around the capital. In the neighboring Ávila province, over 70,000 people were displaced. Popular rural weekend and nature tourism hubs—including El Escorial, Robledo de Chavela, and El Tiemblo—have shut down all hiking trails and outdoor attractions.

Fires have ripped through coastal Biscarrosse and forced the displacement of 141,000 people across the Gironde and Landes regions.

The Cap Ferret peninsula was subjected to a total evacuation order, with thousands fleeing hotels and campsites by road and boat. More than 3,000 holiday makers abandoned holiday parks near the Spanish border, with blazes gutting multiple campsites near Argelès-sur-Mer.

Spain declared its first-ever national emergency over wildfires as blazes merged to threaten communities around Madrid, displacing over 70,000 people in the Ávila province.

La Sirène campsite in Argelès-sur-Mer has not been evacuated and remains fully open and safe. Nearby campsites in Canet-en-Roussillon and Sainte-Marie-la-Mer faced sudden evacuations.

Le Brasilia in Canet-en-Roussillon suffered severe damage to accommodation units. The long-term fallout includes dozens of holiday campsites, nature trails, bungalows and rural accommodations being completely scorched.

Despite these dramatic disruptions, the French Ministry for International Partnerships has urged international travelers not to cancel their plans entirely, emphasizing that regions outside the active zones remain safe, provided visitors stay well-informed.

La Sirène campsite in Argelès-sur-Mer, popular with Irish camper remains open and safe and has not been evacuated. Other nearby campsites in the Pyrénées-Orientales region (such as in Canet-en-Roussillon and Sainte-Marie-la-Mer) faced sudden evacuations due to Mediterranean wildfires, but La Sirène itself was not affected or evacuated. High winds and dry heat caused severe fires along the Mediterranean coast, forcing thousands to flee.

Le Brasilia (Canet-en-Roussillon): Located slightly north of Argelès-sur-Mer, Yelloh! Village Le Brasilia was heavily impacted by a wildfire earlier this month. It experienced severe damage to accommodation units, forcing massive emergency evacuations of holidaymakers.

Sainte-Marie-la-Mer: Campsites in this specific coastal sector also faced emergency evacuations and property destruction due to localized fires.

Camping du Truc Vert: Located on the Lège-Cap Ferret peninsula, this site was subject to an overnight emergency evacuation via sirens and loudspeakers.

Camping Les Pastourelles: A prominent campsite in Claouey directly cleared by emergency services.

Cap Ferret Peninsula Village Campsites: Complete preventative clearings were ordered for all campgrounds located around the key peninsula hamlets of Claouey, Le Four, Les Jacquets, Petit Piquey, and Grand Piquey.

La Teste-de-Buch Campsites: Multiple holiday parks and a campsite south of Bordeaux were completely ravaged or evacuated due to the adjacent Landiras and La Teste-de-Buch fire fronts.

La Sirène remains open: The campsite remains fully open and safe for visitors. It has not been reached or threatened by the active blazes.

Landes Region

Parentis-en-Born Campsite: A major site in nearby Parentis where approximately 5,000 holidaymakers were evacuated.

Biscarrosse Campsites & Summer Camps: Mass evacuations stripped the tourist accommodations around Biscarrosse-Bourg, including local holiday parks, a residential nursing home, and a children’s summer camp.

Economic impact

The immediate economic and logistical fallout for local businesses and travelers has been severe:

Infrastructure Destruction: Dozens of holiday campsites, nature trails, bungalows, and rural accommodations have been completely scorched. Local operators are facing severe property damage during their most profitable months.

Transport and Access Closures: Government advisories and local authorities have restricted entry to major recreational areas and enacted sudden road closures. Travelers face immediate logistical chaos, flight/accommodation cancellations, and sudden midnight hotel evacuations.

Severe Local Economic Hardship: Small businesses depending exclusively on seasonal outdoor recreation (such as hiking, cycling, and local hospitality) are experiencing total revenue drops.

The compounding frequency of intense wildfire seasons is beginning to rewrite the European tourism map, with speculation about a rise in ecotourism and risk planning. According to Riskline’s Wildfires Travel Analysis, travelers are increasingly integrating climate risks into their vacation planning. This has accelerated a shift toward eco-conscious travel choices and a demand for flexible booking options.

Some travel agents say that prolonged summer heatwaves and toxic wildfire air pollution are pushing tourists to reconsider peak July-August trips to Southern Europe. Travel trends indicate a growing preference for cooler, off-season travel (spring/autumn) or alternative northern destinations.

Affected resort Cap Ferret is a chic, sun-drenched peninsula in southwestern France, famously dubbed the “anti-St. Tropez” or the “Hamptons of France” for its rustic charm, wild Atlantic beaches, and upscale yet unpretentious vibe. Located on the edge of the Arcachon Bay, it offers an enchanting blend of rugged maritime culture, dense pine forests, and a laid-back lifestyle centered around cycling, surfing, and indulging in fresh seafood.