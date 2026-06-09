The 6th World Apostolic Congress on Mercy opened on 7 June 2026 in Vilnius.

More than 5,000 participants from 52 countries attended.

The event runs until 12 June under the theme Building the City of Mercy.

Over 130 speakers feature in the programme.

Activities span churches public spaces and devotional routes.

The sixth World Apostolic Congress on Mercy opens in Vilnius. Organisers brought together more than 5,000 participants from 52 countries for the event that runs from 7 to 12 June 2026. The congress takes place in the birthplace of the Divine Mercy devotion under the theme Building the City of Mercy.

The programme features over 130 speakers and more than 30 daily events open to the public across churches monasteries and public spaces. Activities include Holy Mass Eucharistic processions concerts and discussions on topics such as loneliness addiction and war trauma. Vilnius Cathedral Square hosted the opening events.

Archbishop Gintaras Grušas shared “For decadesms of Catholics around the world have prayed before the image of Divine Mercy without knowing the story began in Vilnius.”

Inesa Čaikauskienė shared “This congress brings together more than 130 speakers from Canada and the Philippines to Italy and Ukraine but what connects them is not status or titles.”