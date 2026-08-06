Sunday attendance reaches 176,462 at national Fleadh Cheoil in Belfast

More than 350,000 visitors attended the opening two days of the festival

Footfall increased 95pc year-on-year during the event

The festival is projected to deliver €62m to the local economy

This is the first Fleadh Cheoil hosted in Belfast

Traffic restrictions and car-free zones have been implemented for crowd safety

The hosting of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026 in Belfast has triggered a 95pc year-on-year increase in footfall, with more than 350,000 visitors recorded in the city centre during the opening two days of the festival. Data monitored by the Belfast One Business Improvement District (BID) has tracked these numbers within a one-square-mile perimeter around Belfast City Hall, with the opening Sunday drawing 176,462 people and the following Monday recording 165,077 visitors.

The massive surge in footfall has converted directly into economic activity for local traders, with Stormont Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald revealing the festival is on track to deliver a £53m (€62m) economic boost to the city.

Stormont’s Department for the Economy provided £1m via Tourism NI to support Belfast City Council in staging the event. Dozens of local businesses have invested in pop-up bars and extended outdoor dining areas to capitalise on what owners have described as an “onslaught” of trade. The festival has coincided with a new trial allowing city centre shops to open earlier on Sundays at 11:00 AM to capture the early crowds.

To accommodate the unprecedented crowds safely, the city has implemented a major car-free zone around City Hall, with extensive traffic restrictions remaining in place from Sunday, 2 August until Monday, 10 August. This marks the first time the world’s largest celebration of traditional Irish music has been hosted in Belfast following a hosting in Derry in 2013.

Caoimhe Archibald shared: “The economic impact of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann demonstrates the substantial value of cultural tourism to the local economy and the wider hospitality sector.”

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