Norwegian Cruise Line unveils first look at the all-new Great Tides Waterpark on Great Stirrup Cay

Great Tides Waterpark spans nearly six acres with 19 waterslides on Great Stirrup Cay

The attraction features the Caribbean’s first duelling Master Blaster slides and the region’s only four-person body slide

Cliffside Cove offers the Caribbean’s tallest cliff jumps ranging from 10 to 15 feet

New dining venues include Low Tide Smoke, Catch of the Cay and Tidal Treats

Day passes are available for booking now, with the grand opening on September 4, 2026

Norwegian Cruise Line has revealed the first images of the highly anticipated Great Tides Waterpark on its private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay, ahead of the official grand opening celebration on September 4, 2026. The waterpark experience will be NCL’s biggest and boldest splash yet, sitting at nearly six acres and bringing together exhilarating thrills and family fun. Set on NCL’s expansive 270-acre private island, guests visiting Great Tides Waterpark can float through the industry’s first immersive tunnel at The Wandering River; race down The Great Slide, the Caribbean’s only four-person body slide, and enjoy new dining options that further transform the island’s offerings. Destined to be guest favourites are Splash Cay, the family-friendly splash zone; Tidal Tower, featuring the Breakwater Blasters, the industry-first duelling Master Blaster slides in the Caribbean which propel inner-tubes uphill and through steep drops and twists with high-pressure water jets; and Cliffside Cove, home to the industry’s first and the Caribbean’s tallest cliff jumps.

The thoughtfully curated additions provide guests the flexibility they need to plan their ideal day on Great Stirrup Cay without compromise, so everyone can have their best experience. Complementing these enhancements, the island’s brand-new two-berth pier is officially open, providing reliable and easy access to disembark ashore and maximise time enjoying all the world-class amenities. Beyond the adventure of the Caribbean’s most exciting new destination opening this season, Great Tides Waterpark will debut a dynamic lineup of island-inspired flavours from barbecue favourites to seafood fare and refreshing sweet treats. Low Tide Smoke will serve slow-smoked barbecue dishes featuring bold flavours and comforting classics such as St. Louis BBQ Pork Riblets, BBQ Pork Nachos, Chicken Wings and Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower for those looking for an alternative. Catch of the Cay will offer premium cold-water seafood featuring sweet, tender and ocean-fresh fare with dishes including Crispy Shrimp Rolls, Golden Fried Shrimp Baskets and Chilled Seafood Rolls all paired with a side of seasoned waffle fries.

For those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth, Tidal Treats will serve handcrafted desserts perfect for a warm-weather island day, including a Strawberry Red Velvet Sundae and an Ultimate Chocolate Brownie Sundae, each served in a bubble waffle bowl. Plus, guests can enjoy the whimsical Tropical Fish-Shaped Waffle Cone with vanilla soft serve, colourful sprinkles and a choice of swirl flavours from tropical orange to chocolate, caramel, bubble gum and more. Complimentary buffet style options will also be available within Great Tides Waterpark. Guests can kick back with a drink at the Grotto Bar, located at Cliffside Cove beneath The Great Slide offering front-row views of adventurers diving 10 to 15 feet into the water from the industry’s only cliff jumps. With the Floataway Bar located in the heart of The Wandering River, guests never have to leave the water to enjoy a drink. Best of all, beverages are included on Great Stirrup Cay with NCL’s popular Free at Sea unlimited beverage package.

Norwegian Cruise Line shared “Guests visiting Great Tides Waterpark can float through the industry’s first immersive tunnel at The Wandering River. Great Tides Waterpark will showcase the innovative design, scale and adventure that await guests visiting the island”