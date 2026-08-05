10,000 Hotels join HOTREC compensation claim against Booking over parity contract clauses

Over 10,700 European hotels have joined the Booking.com compensation claim

The lawsuit concerns “best price” clauses enforced between 2004 and 2024

Booking.com dropped the clauses in 2024 following EU regulatory changes

The case is being heard in the Amsterdam District Court

Hotels can register to join until 11 September 2026

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Over 10,700 European hotels have united in a massive collective legal action against Booking.com.

The lawsuit, led by the Stichting Hotel Claims Alliance and backed by the European hospitality umbrella group HOTREC, seeks substantial financial compensation for decades of anti-competitive practices. The lawsuit centres on “best price” clauses enforced by Booking.com that prohibited hotels from offering lower rates on other platforms or their own official websites. Hoteliers are seeking damages spanning two decades from 2004 to 2024. Booking.com dropped these clauses in 2024 to comply with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act and following a European Court of Justice ruling confirming the clauses violated EU competition law.

The proceedings are being handled by the Amsterdam District Court in the Netherlands. The legal push is supported by more than 30 national hospitality associations across Europe. The claimant pool grew when SHCA added 7,696 hotels to the initial 3,087 filers. The alliance anticipates a third wave of registrations that could push total participation to roughly 18,000 hotels. Eligible European hotels can register to join the collective action at no cost until 11 September 2026.,