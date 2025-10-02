Ryanair traffic statistics for September 2025 show that monthly growth is at a 13 year low. A record 19.4m were passengers carried, a 2pc increase from 19.1m in September 2024. The load factor remained at 94pc. The airline operated over 107,000 flights during the month.

