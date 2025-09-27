Trending
‘A three meter miss’ – Investigators review Nouvelair overflight of easyJet in Nice

Damien Cazé of French aviation authority DGAC
Aviation investigators are continuing to review the Nouvelair A320 cleared for Runway 04L lined up with Runway 04R at Nice on 21 September 2025, overflying an easyJet A320 by three metres.

The easyJet flight to Nantes prepared for take-off when the incident occurred around 11:30pm amid poor weather. Air traffic control instructed a go-around, and the Nouvelair aircraft landed safely on Runway 04L 15 minutes later.

The easyJet flight cancelled in line with procedures, with the pilot reporting shock from the close proximity. French BEA released an update confirming the runway misalignment, marking the third or fourth similar event in the past month.

Philippe Tabarot shared “a collision between the two aircraft was narrowly avoided during the incident on September 21, 2025.”

