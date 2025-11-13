Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Aer Lingus launches Express Bag Drop with two-minute process time

Aer Lingus launches Express Bag Drop with two-minute process time

0
By on Aviation

Aer Lingus has launched Express Bag Drop kiosks for online check-in customers, which the airline says will enable bag tagging and drop in under two minutes.

The process uses Aer Lingus app to scan QR code, print tag, and drop bag. It is available at Terminal 2 Dublin Airport, Shannon Airport, Belfast City Airport, with the facility to be introduced soon at Cork Airport.

The process supports refreshed mobile app features like gate notifications and real-time updates. Aer LIngus offers free 10kg checked bag on European flights, personal item allowance increased to 40×30×20cm.

Susanne Carberry, Aer Lingus Chief Customer Officer shared “Our new Express Bag Drop kiosks, combined with our refreshed Aer Lingus mobile app, reflect our commitment to intuitive technology and customer-focused design.”

See also  'No Man united fans' – Ryanair seeks financial assistant for Michael O’Leary

Related posts:

SERE Holdings acquires Belfast based ambulance operators Woodgate Aviation Sean Duffy US Transport commissionerUS blocks new routes and forbids belly cargo on Mexican airlines Ed Bastian CEO of DeltaDelta Air Lines discards transatlantic narrowbody ops Osamu Shinobe CEO of ANA All Nippon AirwaysANA to close AirJapan brand in spring
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.