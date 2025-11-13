Aer Lingus launches Express Bag Drop with two-minute process time

Aer Lingus has launched Express Bag Drop kiosks for online check-in customers, which the airline says will enable bag tagging and drop in under two minutes.

The process uses Aer Lingus app to scan QR code, print tag, and drop bag. It is available at Terminal 2 Dublin Airport, Shannon Airport, Belfast City Airport, with the facility to be introduced soon at Cork Airport.

The process supports refreshed mobile app features like gate notifications and real-time updates. Aer LIngus offers free 10kg checked bag on European flights, personal item allowance increased to 40×30×20cm.

Susanne Carberry, Aer Lingus Chief Customer Officer shared “Our new Express Bag Drop kiosks, combined with our refreshed Aer Lingus mobile app, reflect our commitment to intuitive technology and customer-focused design.”