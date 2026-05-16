‘It’s not going to happen’ – South Africa tourism minister despairs of African Open Skies programme

South Africa’s tourism minister Patricia de Lille expressed frustration at the slow progress on African open sies at a press conference at Africa’s Travel Indaba 2026 in Durban.

In reply to a question from Travel Extra, Patricia de Lille shared: I know it’s not going to happen. I can tell you now. I’ I’ve given it I’ve given up on that one. Okay. Because it’s the African Union resolution. It’s also part of the African continental free trade agreement because you’re not just moving goods, you’re also moving people. Nothing is happening. At this event, for three years in a row, we were talking about air access. The SDK secretariat has got a side event tomorrow talking about the same thing again. I refuse to go. In South Africa, we can’t wait anymore.