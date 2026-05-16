Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»‘It’s not going to happen’ – South Africa tourism minister despairs of African Open Skies programme
South African tourism minister Patricia de Lille
South African tourism minister Patricia de Lille

‘It’s not going to happen’ – South Africa tourism minister despairs of African Open Skies programme

0
By on Aviation, News & Knowledge

South Africa’s tourism minister Patricia de Lille expressed frustration at the slow progress on African open sies at a press conference at Africa’s Travel Indaba 2026 in Durban. 

In reply to a question from Travel Extra, Patricia de Lille shared: I know it’s not going to happen. I can tell you now. I’ I’ve given it I’ve given up on that one. Okay. Because it’s the African Union resolution. It’s also part of the African continental free trade agreement because you’re not just moving goods, you’re also moving people. Nothing is happening. At this event, for three years in a row, we were talking about air access. The SDK secretariat has got a side event tomorrow talking about the same thing again. I refuse to go. In South Africa, we can’t wait anymore.

See also  HERE are the FOUR updates to DFA travel advice this week

Related posts:

TWO hours getting through the airport, Europe’s new passport regulations, Flight queues ETA and ETIAS Eoghan Corry on Ireland AM Richard F O'Connor, who gave Aer Lingus its nameLingus@90: Aer Bhóithre? – How Aer LINGUS got its name (and how it almost ended up with a harp on its tail) Susanne Carberry Chief Customer Officer with Aer LingusAvios-only service from Dublin to Malta to fly on 1 August Susanne Carberry Chief Customer Officer with Aer LingusAer Lingus upgrades AerClub loyalty programme
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.